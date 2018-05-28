French FM discussed Karabakh settlement in Armenia

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ France is ready to support any decision conducive to the promotion of a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a briefing in the Armenian Foreign Ministry. French Foreign Minister arrived in Armenia today, May 28. Le Drian 's meetings with President Armen Sargsyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are also planned.

"I said yesterday i will repeat it: France believes, Karabakh conflict can not be solved by force," Le Drian said, adding that Paris is ready to contribute to the search for ways to resolve the Karabakh conflict.

According to him, neither the status quo nor force option is a solution to the conflict. There is no alternative to a peaceful solution, it is necessary to approach to the issue pragmatically and creatively, Le Drian said.

"France will support any initiative that will allow progress in resolving the Karabakh conflict," he said.

On the eve, on May 27, French Foreign Minister Le Drian visited Baku, where he also discussed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.