French and Armenian FMs to discuss proposals of co-chairs

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "French FM Jean-Marc Ayrault will discuss settlement process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and issues of bilateral relations with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandyan."

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said.

According to him, the ministers will discuss the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Notably, Armenian FM Edward Nalbandyan will pay a working visit to France on October 27.