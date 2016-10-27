 Top
    Close photo mode

    French and Armenian FMs to discuss proposals of co-chairs

    Edward Nalbandyan will pay a working visit to France on October 27

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "French FM Jean-Marc Ayrault will discuss settlement process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and issues of bilateral relations with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandyan."

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said.

    According to him, the ministers will discuss the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

    Notably, Armenian FM Edward Nalbandyan will pay a working visit to France on October 27. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi