Permanent Representtaive of France: OSCE Minsk Group is the only format of mediation

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group is the only format of mediation accepted by both parties to the conflict and has gained the full confidence of all participating states."

Report informs, a joint statement on behalf of the three co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, USA and France), was read today at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna by the Permanent Representative of France to the OSCE, Véronique Roger Lacan.

The statement declares that the maintenance of regular contacts between the two sides of the Armenian-Azerbaijani on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, close co-operation with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman contributes to stabilization of the situation, which is particularly important in the context of regular and often leading to fatal violations of the ceasefire regime on the line contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

V.Roger Lacan also noted the work of the OSCE MG co-chairs of the confidence-building measures between the parties, including the establishment of a mechanism for the prevention and investigation of incidents on the contact line.

"The co-chairs continue to inform the international and regional organizations which provide support to the negotiations conducted within the framework of the Minsk Group, such as the European Union and United Nations. The mediators will continue their participation in the process in order to achieve a peaceful and lasting settlement of the conflict", the statement says.