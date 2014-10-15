​Fournier: Paris will try to provide necessary conditions for progress in negotiations on Karabakh

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The French side will try to provide necessary conditions for progress in negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the forthcoming meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Paris, organized at the initiative of French President Francois Hollande. Report informs citing Armenian media, it was declared by the French Foreign Ministry Spokesman Eric Fournier during his working visit to Gumri.

"Meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan is one of October agendas. The meeting of the two presidents, which will be held with the participation of the President of France, is important because we will try to provide necessary conditions for the formation of atmosphere of mutual trust, which will allow to make progress in the negotiations," Fournier stated.