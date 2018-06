Baku.19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Bernard Fassier passed away.

Report informs, the head of Azerbaijani House in Paris Mirvari Fataliyeva said.

Notably, diplomat, B.Fasie served as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the end of 2004 till 2011.