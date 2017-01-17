Former US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group takes new job

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James B. Warlick joins Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev & Partners’ team in Washington, D.C. starting from January 17, 2017 as a non-lawyer Partner and Senior Policy Advisor. Report informs citing the official website of the company, he will be responsible for working with U.S. and international clients, development of strategic client relationships, legislation and public policy.

Ambassador Warlick worked for the U.S. Department of State for more than 30 years. He is one of the most respected senior diplomats, with decades of experience as a special envoy, negotiator, policy advisor, program manager, and educator. He has worked extensively with Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and other CIS countries, and has experience in emerging markets around the world.

“I am delighted to join the extraordinary team of lawyers and professionals at the Firm. This is an opportunity not only to work with U.S. and international companies with business interests in Russia and across the CIS, but also to help improve ties between the countries at a time of transition,” said Ambassador Warlick.

Notably, on December 31, 2016, he completed his mission as co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group.

Ambassador Warlick is a graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He brings unique policy expertise and hands-on knowledge to clients who seek strategic advice and vision.