Foreign Ministry: Such criminal behavior of Armenia should be strongly condemned by international community

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue of Armenia's last committed war crimes against the citizens of Azerbaijan will be raised by Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to international organizations.

Report informs the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev has noted in a statement.

According to him, the deliberate shelling of September 1, 2015 by the Armenian armed forces from positions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan at the feast tent of civilians in Terter village Gapanli and wounding three people, including a child, is a fact of another gross violation by Armenia of international humanitarian law: "Under international humanitarian law, the direct and deliberate targeting of civilians is prohibited. During armed conflict, civilians and private civilians should not be the target of an armed attack. Under international criminal law, deliberately committed by Armenian armed forces, this attack is a war crime.

This fact once again proves the fact that Armenia does not comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, and quite far from the typical standards of humanity moral and ethical behavior.

For civilian and military leaders the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia already is in the habit of mass extermination of civilians.

Besides this, on March 8, 2011 Armenian sniper shot was killed 9-year-old Fariz Badalov.

All such crimes in Armenia, including the latest, must be strongly condemned by the international community.

Targeted violation of ceasefire by Armenia and the aggravation of the situation on the front line, the actions of subversive character on the line of contact and along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, premeditated attack on civilians, carrying out one of these days in Khankendi with the political leadership of Armenia's activities under the guise of "independence" established in the occupied territories self-proclaimed criminal regime, carrying out so-called regime of September 13 "elections to local governments" once again proves that the main objective is the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the continuation of the status quo.

This occupation and aggression policy of Armenia is a real threat to the process of settlement of the conflict and establishment of peace and stability in the region.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that the entire responsibility for the arisen situation falls on Armenia", the spokesman stated.