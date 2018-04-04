 Top
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan to refer a note to France

    Azerbaijani side henceforth will obey the principle of reciprocity”

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We express our strong protest to France, one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, over the France visit of Ashot Gulyan, who has presented himself as a delegate of an illegal regime created by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

    Spoeksperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

    Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to France will refer a note to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The Azerbaijani side will henceforth obey the principle of reciprocity in relations with France”, Hajiyev said.

