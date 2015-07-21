Azerbaijani FM: Armenia violated ceasefire even in Ramadan, symbolizing peace and reconciliation

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Hikmet Hajiyev commented on the view of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, which he expressed on the jointly press conference held with President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

H.Hajiyev said to Report that, calling for the introduction of a differential approach to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenian president actually recognizes the existing reality: "Of course, it's necessary to set the difference between Armenia, which is occupier and aggressor, and Azerbaijan as a country that has undergone this occupation. In accordance with the UN Charter and out of the double standards should be given international legal assessment of the occupation of Azerbaijan by Armenia and to end the "impunity syndrome"of Armenia. Judgement delivered by the European Court of Human Rights on the case of "Chiragov and others against Armenia" is a fundamental document that defines legal responsibilities of Armenia as an occupant country in the context of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Azerbaijan, successfully organized the First European games that Europe could not be able to realize within 100 years and thus contributed to the promotion of the Olympic ideals and philosophy of the Olympic reconciliation in Europe, including the South Caucasus. Armenia, which continues to violate the ceasefire regime on the contact line of troops and throughout the Armenian-Azerbaijani border even on the eve of and during the European games, proved once again that this country is totally far from the Olympic ideals and values of civilization. Even during holidays of Ramadan, symbolizing peace and reconciliation, Armenia violated the ceasefire, choosing as a target of civilians, including children."

Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that, the military junta that came to power in Armenia as a result of political terror and the coup d'etat in 1999, and its modern successors in 2008 after a rigged presidential election opened fire on a peaceful demonstration, demonstrating once again the dangers they are Armenian citizens: "Persons, who has brought the country to the political, economic and humanitarian crisis criminal military dictatorship in Armenia, making irresponsible provocations on the frontline, in fact, trying to divert attention from the extreme discontent within the country and keep the people in fear.

The continued occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan by Armenia pose a major threat to peace and security in the region and the entire responsibility for this of course, falls on Armenia."