Moscow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers ends - UPDATED

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Armenia - Edward Nalbandyan and Russia - Sergei Lavrov has ended.
Russian bureau of Report informs, ministers discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.
The final statement on results of the meeting will be released soon.
***12:54
