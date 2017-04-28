 Top
    Moscow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers ends - UPDATED

    The meeting was held behind closed doors

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Armenia - Edward Nalbandyan and Russia - Sergei Lavrov has ended.

    Russian bureau of Report informs, ministers discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

    The final statement on results of the meeting will be released soon.

    ***12:54 

    Moscow. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow today hosts the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Armenia - Edward Nalbandyan and Russia - Sergei Lavrov. 

    Russian bureau of Report informs, ministers will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

    The meeting is held behind closed doors.

    The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are also attending the meeting. 

