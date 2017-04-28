Moscow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers ends - UPDATED

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Armenia - Edward Nalbandyan and Russia - Sergei Lavrov has ended.

Russian bureau of Report informs, ministers discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

The final statement on results of the meeting will be released soon.

