Foreign Minister: Turkey supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Report informs, M. Cavusoglu said that at a press conference after the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Kars.

According to M. Cavusoglu, fruitful discussions were held at a meeting with colleagues. He noted that, works carried out since the previous meeting, the importance of regional projects of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TANAP reviewed at the meeting.

We also discussed regional and global issues. It turned out that we have the same approach to these issues. We confirmed the importance of peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region within the territorial integrity of the countries, says M. Cavusoglu.

Turkish FM also touched on the fact that Armenia was left out of the regional projects. Cavusoglu said that Armenia can participate in meetings in such a regional format if it is to respect the borders of neighboring countries.