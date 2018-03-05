Foreign Minister: Morocco fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Morocco expresses its full support in the issue of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco Nasser Bourita said at today's press conference following the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He recalled that the territorial integrities of both Azerbaijan and Morocco have been violated.

"We have many similar points in many issues, our relations are built on the basis of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding," the minister said, expressing interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We want our economic relations to be as tight as the relations in the political sphere. Therefore, a legal framework will be created, the private sector, business will be involved”, Bourita added.