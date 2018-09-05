Foreign Minister: Japan adheres to the position of the international community on Nagorno-Karabakh

© Report/Elçin Murad

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Japan adheres to the position of the international community in the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to Report, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov made the due statement at the joint briefing by results of the meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

"We discussed the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I can say that Japan adheres to the position of the international community in the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," he said.