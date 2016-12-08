Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office within the 23rd Ministerial Council of the OSCE.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov extended his appreciation to Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the excellent organization of the 23rd Ministerial Council of the OSCE.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Germany. They exchanged their views on the ways of further strengthening the cooperation in the fields of economy and trade.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his counterpart about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As regards with confidence building measures and expansion of the Office of the Permanent Representative of the Chairman-in-Office Minister Mammadyarov stressed the importance of their synchronization with the substantive negotiations as an integral part of of it.

During the meeting, the sides also had broad exchange of views on the issues of mutual interest.