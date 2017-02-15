Foreign diplomatic representatives and heads of international organizations visited Jojug Marjanli - UPDATED

Jabrayil. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today diplomatic representatives and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited liberated from occupation Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district.

Karabakh bureau of Report informs, Chairman of State Committee on work with Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Ali Hasanov heads the delegation including 55 persons.

A.Hasanov informing delegation, told that the village was under Armenian control for more than 20 years: “After Leletepe operation, Jojug Marjanli and neighboring settlements are no more under immediate threat. We started reconstruction works in rural settlements in conformity with appropriate order of the President Ilham Aliyev”.

Delegation got acquainted with demining works, reconstruction and construction works carried out in Jojug Marjanli.

***09:38

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, State Committee on work with Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons arranged trip for diplomatic representatives and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to liberated from occupation Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district.

Report informs, during the trip diplomats will get acquainted with signs of brutalities committed by Armenians.

Notably, the trip has been organized in conformity with instructions of President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev at conference on summary of third year of execution of 2014-2018 State Program on social and economic development of regions.