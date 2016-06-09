UK Foreign Office advise against all travel to Nagorno-Karabakh and military occupied area

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The United KIngdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to Nagorno-Karabakh and the military occupied area surrounding it.

Report informs, it is said in Foreign travel advice for tourists planning to visit Formula One Grand Prix of Europe will take place in Baku on19 June 2016.

"Anyone who has visited Nagorno-Karabakh without the permission of the Azerbaijani authorities will be refused entry to Azerbaijan", the prevention says.

All British nationals travelling to Azerbaijan must get a visa in advance. However, if you’re travelling to Baku in connection with the Formula One Grand Prix you may be able to get a visa on arrival.

Around 7,000 British nationals visit Azerbaijan every year, mainly on business.