Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'For bravery' medal has been awarded to the father of Azerbaijani martyr Nijat Isgandarov, killed in the battles on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Report informs, local community, colleagues attended the event held on this occasion in Tartar region.

Notably, N.Isgandarov killed during liberation of 'Leletepe' height.