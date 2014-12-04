 Top
    Close photo mode

    FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

    Minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Finland Erkki Tuomioja

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mamadyarov on the sidelines of OSCE 21st Ministerial Council in Basel had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Finland Erkki Tuomioja, Report informs.

    At the meeting the sides exchanged views on development of bilateral relations and cooperation within the international organizations. The sides stressed Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of Europe and the importance of Trans-Anatolia (TAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TANAP) gas pipelines.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefing his counterpart about the negotiation process towards the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict underlined that for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, first and foremost, armed forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov adding that Armenia obstructs the negotiation process noted the large-scale provocative military exercises conducted in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi