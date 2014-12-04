FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mamadyarov on the sidelines of OSCE 21st Ministerial Council in Basel had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Finland Erkki Tuomioja, Report informs.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on development of bilateral relations and cooperation within the international organizations. The sides stressed Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of Europe and the importance of Trans-Anatolia (TAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TANAP) gas pipelines.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefing his counterpart about the negotiation process towards the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict underlined that for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, first and foremost, armed forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov adding that Armenia obstructs the negotiation process noted the large-scale provocative military exercises conducted in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia.