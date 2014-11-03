FM: The most significant progress in the negotiations would be the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. November 3. REPORT.AZ/ "The most significant progress in the negotiation process would be a decision on the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan". Report informs, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters at a press briefing, commenting on results of the meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 27 in Paris.

The minister said that in case of withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories, there would be no need to discuss neither the issue of snipers, nor isolated incidents on the contact line. "Then we could work towards peace," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said that every meeting of Presidents is a positive step. "There were extended discussions with OSCE MG Co-Chairs and French President Hollande, and I would not say that serious progress was achieved, but the meeting itself - is a positive step," said Mammadyarov.

He confirmed that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are planning another meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in early December in Basel, Switzerland.