Costa Rican FM: Azerbaijan could achieve an unprecedented economic progress despite the conflict

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Costa Rica supports the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international legal instruments. Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

"We support the solution of the conflict within the framework of international law recognized by the relevant documents, in favor of a settlement through negotiation processes," - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica.

According to him, Azerbaijan could achieve an unprecedented economic progress despite the difficulties and the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Minister of Costa Rica said that if the UN Security Council recognizes the Khojaly genocide, his country will unequivocally support the initiative.