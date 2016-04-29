FM: Malta concerns about incidents on the contact line of troops in Karabakh conflict zone

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Malta supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, George Vella said at a press conference in Baku today.

He noted that Malta is closely monitoring developments in the region: "Malta supports all efforts to establish lasting peace. War is not a solution of the conflict. And we as other members of the OSCE and the EU, are concerned by incidents on the contact line of troops", said the Foreign Minister of Malta.