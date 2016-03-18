Azerbaijani FM: Co-chairs should demand from Armenia the fulfillment of its obligations

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group in accordance with their mandate should take effective measures and demand the Armenian side to fulfill its obligations.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with "Kommersant" newspaper.

Answering the question "Why in the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces has no a mechanism for objective monitoring?", Elmar Mammadyarov said that among the victims of violations of the ceasefire the vast majority is the civilian population of Azerbaijan. It doesn't exist on the opposite side:"They have been forcibly expelled from their places only for belonging to the Azerbaijani nation. The need to put in place such a mechanism deliberately bringing to the agenda by Yerevan. This is a technical issue that needs Armenia to divert attention from the comprehensive political and legal solution to the conflict, to maintain the status quo and continue the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. We have already said that the incident investigation mechanism could be introduced in the process of the withdrawal of Armenian troops. Once they leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and all incidents will be exhausted, and there will be nothing to investigate."