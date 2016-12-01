FM: Bosnia and Herzegovina stands for peaceful Karabakh conflict settlement within Azerbaijan's sovereignty

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have good relationship at the political level, but we also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation."

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said today at the briefing after his meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak.

He pointed out that Bosnia and Herzegovina declared its interest to establish relations in the field of energy:"We have also discussed transport cooperation. Most likely, the construction of the BTK will be completed early next year, it will open up opportunities for Bosnia".

Foreign Minister Mammadyarov also noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed during the meeting.He thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for its support of Azerbaijan in this issue at all political platforms.

In turn, Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak said that two countries have excellent relations that "we want to strengthen further".

I. Crnadak said that Bosnia stands for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's sovereignty:"Recently, a document on this subject was adopted in our parliament."

Also, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Sarajevo.