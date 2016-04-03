​FM advises Ukrainians refrain from trips to Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Due to deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends Ukrainian citizens to refrain from trips to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the surrounding regions until the situation stabilizes.

Report informs, this was stated by press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Ukrainian Citizens who are currently in these in territories, are strongly recommended to leave them," - the ministry stressed.

According to the statement, in case of emergency, Ukrainians should immediately contact the diplomatic representation of Ukraine in Azerbaijan, or call the 24/7 hot line of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.