    First Deputy Chairman of Milli Mejlis: Difficult to know the source of Armenians' ill-ideology

    Their ill-ideology is based on killing and beheading

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian terrorism leans upon the ill- ideology: to establish "great Armenia" from sea to sea".

    Report informs that First Deputy Chairman of Milli Mejlis Ziyafet Asgarov said it in the presentation of Russian historian and lawyer Oleg Kuznetsov's book on "Transnational Armenian terrorism in XX century: Historical and criminological research".

    Z.Asgarov also noted that on the fact, Armenians have no ties with the seas of the world: " It is difficult to know the source of Armenians' this ill-ideology. They have nothing to do with the sea!

    Armenians' ill-ideology is based on only killing and beheading".

