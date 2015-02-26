 Top
    Ziyafat Asgarov: 'We will no longer tolerate whims of Armenia'

    Armenia - not the state but political formation

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ We demand the President of Armenia to return the occupied territories.

    However, his performances are imitated.Report informs it was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov.

    He noted that Armenia is not a state but political formation: Armenia is in poor condition.Every day they violate the ceasefire, to divert attention from domestic problems.This can not last long. Azerbaijani President has repeatedly stated that he is a supporter of peace in the region. However, we will no longer tolerate whims of Armenia.

    Z. Asgarov added that the co-chair countries of OSCE Minsk Group also recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Intermediaries tell us, come to an agreement, and the question will be settled.

    Why mediators are needed if there is no agreement?In this case, they come to Azerbaijan only as tourists. 

