Farewell ceremony with martyred Chingiz Gurbanov completed - UPDATED -2

Martyr's father: I am ready to take up arms on order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The farewell ceremony has today started with soldier Chingiz Gurbanov, martyred while preventing enemy's provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on December 29, 2016.

Report informs, Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan's National Hero, Chief of the State Security Service Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev, high-ranking military officials, public representatives, martyr's colleagues, family members and ordinary citizens attend the ceremony in the Defense Ministry's Training and Education Center.

The martyr's father Salman Gurbanov made a speech at the ceremony. He said that his son Chingiz Gurbanov was martyred 40 days ago. S.Gurbanov expressed his gratitude to the head of state: "I am ready to take up arms on the order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev", he stressed.

Notably, as a results of efforts of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the body of Chingiz Gurbanov was returned to Azerbaijan on February 5.

Measures conducted by the Ministry of Defence, as well process of return of the serviceman's body with mediation of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and the International Committee of the Red Cross, were organized in Bala Jafarli village of Qazakh district.

Photo: Elshan Baba