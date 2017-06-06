Famous Russian journalist joins “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian political technologist, editor of the Investigative Service of the Interstate socio-political television and radio magazine "World Community" Denis Korkodinov, made a statement about joining the “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report was told in press service of the platformi, the statement says: Peace is prosperity and brotherhood among people. These are the most important criteria in our life. That is why I believe peaceful solution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I want to express my respect and support to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of bothAzerbaijan and Armenia. Moreover, I emphasize the necessity of implementation of resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, as well as other resolutions and decisions of other international organizations. I would like to note the importance of efforts of OSCE Minsk Group regarding the settlement of the conflict. I state with regret that the perception of young generations about each other in both countries has formed in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict, referring to the long tradition of coexistence of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan. I support peace initiatives and believe that they will contribute to the solution of the conflict. Therefore, I make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, which is aimed at peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict and restoring and preserving peace in South Caucasus.