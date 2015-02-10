Experts: OSCE Minsk Group ceased to carry out mediation mission

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group does not contribute to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani experts and political analysts think, Report informs.

"The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has become hostage of interests of members of the OSCE Minsk Group", said the director of the Center for Political Innovation and Technology Mubariz Ahmedoglu at a roundtable organized by the Society of Humanitarian Research of Azerbaijan.

He expressed doubts about the objectivity of the OSCE Minsk Group activities. "I think the statute and composition of the OSCE Minsk Group should be changed. In my opinion, the group is not fully pursues the rights of Azerbaijan in the settlement of the conflict", he said.

Touching upon the changes of MG, the political scientist said that the issue of Turkey's inclusion in the group is rather complicated. He also pointed to the fact that if Turkey becomes a mediator, then not be able to intervene in case of war on the side of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the initiative including Germany in the mission, director of the Center said that Azerbaijan seek to strengthen its integration and its mediating role in settlement of the conflict.

In turn, the expert, political scientist Ilgar Velizade noted that today the role of the OSCE Minsk Group transformed. "They began to act more moderators and managers of the situation. Their main goal - reducing the chance of a possible war. Of course, the co-chairs represent the interests of the world powers and stick parity", said the expert.

Milli Majlis deputy, political scientist Rasim Musabekov stated that the role of OSCE Minsk inflated. "None of the importance of their statements are not", said Musabekov, adding that no serious progress during the activities of the OSCE Minsk was reached.

He expressed the view that even the inclusion of new players to the mission will not change anything. "We need some real discussions or resolution of the conflict?", MP said, adding that in recent years the OSCE Minsk Group not offered a single project to resolve the conflict.

Speaking about the possibility of including Turkey and Germany to the OSCE Minsk Group, the expert suggested that Germany has initiated the Minsk Conference, where the world expressed its principal position to the conflict.

"Turkey can use its ties with France and Russia to resolve the conflict. But if Turkey becomes a co-chair, then it will require the establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of borders with Armenia to show its neutrality in the settlement," said R.Musabekov.