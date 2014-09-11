​Expert: Nagorno-Karabakh is next target in Russian attempts to restore the broken-up empire

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is actively trying to stagger South Caucasus. Nagorno-Karabakh is next target in Russian attempts to restore the broken-up empire. Report informs, it was stated in article of the American and Israeli scientist, the expert Brenda Schaffer for The New York Times.

According to Schaffer, Russia has been supporting separatists in neighboring states since 1990-ies. Currently, besides destabilization of Ukraine, Moscow is actively trying to stagger South Caucasus. Since the beginning of August Russia has warmed up the old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as in Georgia, representing to peoples as “a peacekeeper”.

The expert considers that Russia won't invent new schemes for Nagorno-Karabakh, it will try to deploy its “peacekeepers”, on the disputed territory. Then Russia will freeze it in a condition of the conflict under their control. Commenting on result of a trilateral meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on August 9 in Sochi, Schaffer expressed confidence that Russia, being covered with a mask of the savior, will do everything to attach one more piece of land to "The Russian world". "Hasn’t Washington had a lesson in Georgia and Ukraine?" – Schaffer asked.

"Nagorno-Karabakh is next target in Russian attempts to restore the broken-up empire," the expert summarized.