Event highlighting Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held in Poland

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ An event on Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabkah conflict has been held at the Vistula University, Warsaw, Poland.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Embassy to Poland, Director of International History and Politics, of the University Longin Pastusiak highlighted the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding 20 percent of Azerbaijan`s territories were occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.

Scientist of Qafqaz University Shamxal Adilov delivered a report about the conflict.

The event brought together staff of Vistula University, as well as experts of several researches centres operated in Poland.

The event participants were distributed books on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict published by the country`s Embassy in Poland in Polish language.