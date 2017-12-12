European Court makes new decision on appeal of Azerbaijani IDPs against Armenia

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has announced a new decision on the appeal filed by refugees from Lachin district Elkhan and Adishirin Chiragovs, Fakhraddin Pashayev, Akif Hasanov, Ramiz and Qaraja Jabrayilovs to ECHR regarding deprivation of the rights to return to Lachin district occupied by Republic of Armenia and use their property there, live in their houses.

Report was informed in the press service of the European Court, according to the decision, the Armenian government should pay 5,000 EUR of compensation to each one of the internally displaced persons within 3 months.

Moreover, Armenia should pay 28,642 GBP as attorney fees on the appeal.

The application Chiragov and Others v. Armenia was lodged with the European Court of Human Rights on 6 April 2005. On March 9, 2010, the Chamber to which the case had been assigned relinquished jurisdiction in favour of the Grand Chamber 2. The Azerbaijani Government were given leave to intervene as a third party. A first Grand Chamber hearing was held on September 15, 2010.

In a decision of December 14, 2011, the Court declared the applications admissible. A second hearing was held on January 22, 2014. The Grand Chamber delivered its judgment on the merits on June 16, 2015.