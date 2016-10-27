EU Special Representative: We don't want to see military confrontation in the region

Barda. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "EU is not a structure directly involved in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. EU is interested in resolving the conflict peacefully soon".

Report informs, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber told journalists in Barda.

"We do not want to see a military confrontation in this region. After all, this would harm the entire region and its population", the EU Special Representative said, noting that in this regard, the EU supports a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He noted that leaders of the two countries play an important role in resolving the conflict: "And if they can reach a decision either, we would be happy to make a difference and support the implementation of this decision", said H. Salber.