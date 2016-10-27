EU Special Representative: Main desire of IDPs is ability to return to their homes

Barda. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Very good conditions have been created for the IDPs (internallu displaced persons) in Barda. Report informs, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber told journalists in Barda, visiting the camp for internally displaced persons living in Barda.

He said that he got acquainted with the created conditions and talked to the people living here. "Talking to people, I understand that it is a region of strong tension. I am delighted that such an opportunity provided and I can to see how the IDPs live there. It is better to see once than a thousand words. Now I have more understanding on this issue", said H. Salber.

He noted that all the conditions created for the internally displaced persons here: "But understand that these people expect the settlement of the conflict for which they have been displaced. Their main desire is an ability of returning to their homes".