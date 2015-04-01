EU: Maintaining status quo in Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Baku. 1 April. REPORT. AZ / Maintaining the status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable.

Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said at a press conference.

The Ambassador stressed that the European Union recognizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Commenting on the questions from reporters aboutinclusion of this issue in the revised European Neighbourhood Policy, M. Mard said that consultations on the agenda of this policy will last until June, so it is difficult to say in advance.However, safety issues will probably be included in the agenda, she said.