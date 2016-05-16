​EU High Representative to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Vienna

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is to meet with presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia on May 16 in Vienna.

Report informs citing the radio "Svoboda", the head of the EU delegation to Armenia Peter Switalski told reporters.

"There is no military solution to the conflict and on May 16 with such a message the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini is to appeal the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan", P.Switalski said.