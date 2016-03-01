EU High Representative and Armenian FM discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini met with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the EU and Armenia, the situation in the Middle East, an agreement over Iran's nuclear program, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Federica Mogherini confirmed EU support to efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.