EU Commissioner: Status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict unacceptable

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union facilitates the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh in the OSCE Minsk Group. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, this was announced on March 18, by EU Commissioner Edward Nalbandian and European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn at a joint press conference.

He stressed that the status quo is unacceptable and an important goal of the talks is to achieve a peaceful settlement.

EU encourages continued dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the presidential level, said the commissioner.

He urged the parties to respect the ceasefire, to be kept in their steps and statements to create the atmosphere necessary for resolving the conflict.

Johannes Hahn made a visit to Armenia to participate at the fourth plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.