EU Ambassador comments over situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The EU supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters commenting on the recent clashes on contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

According to her, status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not sustainable.

The envoy also said that the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber intends to visit Azerbaijan soon and the conflict settlement will be discussed during the visit.