    Estonian Ambassador: We support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Marin Mõttus: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Our position regarding Nagorno Karabakh conflict has been quite stable. We have supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and we continue to do that".

    Report informs, newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan Marin Mõttus said.

    "We think that this kind of conflict doesn't have military solution. We hope that it would be solved with the political negotiations. Our special representative of EU is working with it. We really would like to offer maximum support of his activities and activities of the OSCE Minsk Group. We don't think that the escalations could take us to the solution".

