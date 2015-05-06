 Top
    Estonia considers the so-called parliamentary elections in Nagorno-Karabakh illegal

    FM: The region’s status cannot be influenced by holding illegal elections

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Estonia considers the so-called parliamentary elections in Nagorno-Karabakh illegal, Report informs citing the official site of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

    According to Foreign Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Estonia does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and therefore does not consider the results of the so-called parliamentary election held on May 3 to be legitimate or valid.

    The Foreign Minister said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved and security and stability in the entire region must be achieved as a result of international negotiations. “Negotiations must determine the future of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region’s status cannot be influenced by holding illegal elections,” she added and noted Estonia’s support of the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts.

