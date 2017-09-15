Erkan Ozoral: Karabakh conflict one of the most important problems for Turkey

© Report/Orxan Əzim

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The vulnerable place and the main problem of Azerbaijan today is Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains one of the most important problems for Turkey. We will continue to work together to resolve this conflict”.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said.

The diplomat underlined that the grief and joy of Azerbaijan are grief and joy of Turkey: "It is not accidental that most Turkic martyrdom and monuments are in Azerbaijan. Even at the time of the USSR, the Azerbaijani leadership took care of these graves and monuments. Today, the graves of the Turkish martyrs are on each side of Azerbaijan”.

Speaking about the military cooperation, E. Ozoral said that contacts should be increased between the military institutions of both countries to expand this cooperation.

He added that this kind of cooperation is being developed through the ongoing "TurAz 2017" military exercises, negotiations and joint training.