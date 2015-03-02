Erdoğan: Turkey will not open its border with Armenia until the latter withdraws from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku.2 March.REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will not open its border with Armenia until the latter withdraws from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Report informs citing Turkish mass media, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said to journalists on the eve of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

'International law declares the Karabakh is under occupation. If Russia and the United States decide to, the issue of the conflict settlement will be resolved very quickly', he added.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in 1993. The break in relations, as well, the closing of borders between Turkey and Armenia in 1993 was due to Yerevan’s claims over recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide in the world and Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

The conflict between two South Caucasus countries kicks off in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan territories, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.