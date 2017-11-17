Erdoğan: Putin not very hopeful about Karabakh problem settlement

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that during his visit to Sochi he had discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Report informs he stated in interview with the local Star edition.

"We have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh problem with V. Putin. Russia also has authority over Armenia. There is already a decision on five out of seven [occupied] regions (the United Nations Security Council's resolutions calling for an end to the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands). We focused on the importance of complying with these decisions. Putin looks at the issue positively, but I see that he is not very hopeful. I saw him hopeless because of position of the sides", Turkish president added.