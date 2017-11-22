Erdoğan: Only Russia can resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan intends to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian and Iranian presidents Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani.

Report informs, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He said that if there is an opportunity in the tripartite meeting in Sochi today, he will bring the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict back to the agenda again: "During my last visit to Sochi, we discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin said he would do his best in this regard. I stated that Azerbaijan approaches sensitive towards liberation of five occupied Azerbaijani regions and that the conflict duration is nearing 30 years. The power in the region to resolve this issue is Russia.

He said "I understand your sensitivity in the issue. Today, if there is an opportunity, I will bring the issue back to the agenda again in the tripartite meeting. Because the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is also special for us. We will not ignore it".