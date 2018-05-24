 Top
    Erdogan includes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in "Election Declaration"

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey, Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AKP) and presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have included the issue of liberation of Azerbaijani lands in “Election Declaration” .

    Report informs citing the "Sabah", R.T. Erdoğan announced the “Election Declaration” of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) on May 24.

    "We will continue our activity in the direction of liberation of Azerbaijani lands," the document notes.

