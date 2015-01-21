 Top
    Enemy commits provocation on frontline: 1 Armenian killed, 1 injured

    Armenians with loss were forced to retreat

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of January 21, the Armenian intelligence-provocation groups attempted to cross the contact line. Report informs according to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

    As a result of the alertness of the units of our Armed Forces, the detection of the enemy's approach in advance and preventive measures, the Armenians were forced to retreat with loss during the fierce shooting," the Ministry stated.

    According to the information of the opposite side, Naapet Asatryan was killed and Hovhannes Gasparyan was seriously injured.

    Ministry of Defense stated that the operating conditions on the frontline are under the control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces and are ready to prevent the enemy's provocation at any time.

