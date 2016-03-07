Presidential Administration official: Protracted conflicts are risks for entire region

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ NATO and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in 1994 and we still organize meetings and cooperate.

Report informs, Senior Advisor of Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Elmar Huseynov speaking at the international conference "NATO Warsaw Summit: Opportunities and expectations" in Baku.

In his speech, Huseynov also mentioned participation of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in NATO mission in Afghanistan.

E.Huseynov also particularly touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to him, protracted conflicts are risks for the entire region: "The OSCE Minsk Group is engaged in solving of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty on the international arena is very important."

Speaking on Warsaw NATO summit which is to be held in July of this year, Huseynov said that they expect the Alliance's position for sovereignty issue of Azerbaijan.