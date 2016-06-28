Embassy: German FM to discuss Karabakh settlement in Baku and Yerevan

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 29, OSCE Chairman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will arrive on a three-day visit to the South Caucasus.

Report informs referring to the German Embassy to Azerbaijan, during his visit Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"The main topic of political meetings in Yerevan and Baku will be solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", the embassy said.

In addition, the OSCE Chairman will participate in the opening of annual session of the OSCE PA in Tbilisi, July 1.